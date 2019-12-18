AFM expresses concern over ombudsman levy increase

Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) issues its 2020/21 budget consultation

The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) estimates that many firms will have to pay double their existing levy to the FOS going forward to effectively subsidise the fall-off in funding from big banks as the volume of PPI complaints continues to fall away.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM, said: "Despite the fall off in the number of complaints, the budget reveals the intent to increase funding. But as the drop off in PPI complaints means less funding from big banks, FOS proposes to resolve this by more than doubling the income it receives from the levy, which is made on all financial services firms, including both providers and intermediaries: from £47 million to £106 million."

This will represent approximately 40% of the FOS' funding, with the other 60% coming from case fees.

Meanwhile, the case fee will also increase. Currently, firms get 25 free cases and pay a case fee of £550 thereafter. The proposed shift is to 10 free cases and a case fee of £650.

"To put that into perspective, the AFM estimates that firms will pay double the levy," adds Shaw. "Also, a small organisation with, say, 20 cases to FOS will see its case fees increase from £0 to £6,500. This will obviously unfairly penalise small firms, such as most friendly societies, mutual insurers and brokers."

The FOS says it will continue to review its position, with an aspiration to reach a 50:50 split between case fees and levy income in the longer term.

In explaining its proposals, the FOS consultation paper states: "We explained that these changes were intended to ensure we're able to operate effectively in light of the considerable uncertainty and volatility we expect to continue to experience - against a backdrop of a smaller, but more complex future caseload. We also suggested that our funding arrangements should better reflect the wider value our service brings to the financial services sector, in terms of preventing complaints and encouraging fairness."

The FOS consultation is open until 31 January 2020. Read the full document here.