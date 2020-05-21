Martin Shaw: A time for small acts of kindness

Income protection mental health support is taking on a new light during COVID-19, writes AFM CEO

Amid the continuing uncertainty and challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis, this year's Mental Health Awareness Week should spur on the protection industry to find solutions that support the mental health of both customers and employees. For protection insurers, and income protection insurers in particular, the worst effects of coronavirus may still be to come. That's because the majority of people who have been seriously ill with COVID-19 tend to be beyond working age, or are only unwell for...