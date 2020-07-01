life assurance
Paul Avis: Will 2018 prove to be the year for trusts?
The Autumn Budget contained important small print that, depending on whether it gets its act together in 2018, writes Paul Avis, could end up proving a real concern or genuine opportunity for the group life assurance sector
Optimal offers Simple Group Life policy
Optimal has launched a a group life policy for small businesses, underwritten in conjunction with Holloway Friendly, supported by a master trust, called Simple Group Life.
Nearly three quarters of insurers offer life cover to HIV positive people
Nearly three quarters (72%) of life insurers are now offering HIV positive people some form of life assurance, a survey for Unusual Risks has found.
'Funeral Poverty' up as funeral costs increase
The cost of a funeral has risen 3%, increasing the shortfall between average provision made by the deceased and the cost of the funeral to £2,449, the annual Cost of Dying report has found.
Less than half of mortgage holders have life cover
Less than half (48%) of homeowners have a policy and four in five renting households do not have life insurance, and research by Aviva has found.
Profits up and new business down for Vitality
Vitality has seen a 16% rise in profits to £42.8m for its life and health insurance businesses, while combined new business sales declined 2% to £105m in the 12 months to June 2015.
Marsh acquires Jelf for £258m
Marsh has reached an agreement to acquire Jelf, with the entire share capital of Jelf being bought at 215p per Jelf Share, for a total price of £258m for all shares.
Life insurance among top signs of becoming an adult
Life insurance has been placed sixth on a list of signs becoming an adult, being seen as a sign of becoming an adult by 21% of respondents to a survey for Beagle Street.
Aviva's archives uncover 'a fairy in disguise'
Aviva's has released some of the contents of its archives from its 309 year history, including adverts and in-house materials, with an 1891 Norwich Union staff magazine calling the insurer ‘a fairy in disguise'.
Canada Life returns to individual protection market
Canada Life has returned to the UK individual protection market with four life plans, two offering a critical illness add-on.
Increase in average life sum assured by HIV positive people
The average amount HIV positive people are insuring themselves for has increased to an average of £137,192, a survey for Unusual Risks has found.
Zurich pays 92% of CI and 82% of IP claims
Zurich UK paid 92% of critical illness (CI) claims made in the first half of 2015, and 82% of income protection claims, the insurer's claims statistics have revealed.
Protect Line joins TenetLime
Non-advised life insurance broker Protect Line has joined TenetLime's network.
Four in ten parents of under 18s lack life insurance
Four in ten parents with children under the age of 18 do not have any life insurance, a survey for Sainsbury's Bank Life Insurance has found.
Expats covered by 33% of UK insurers
British expatriates can get life insurance products from 33% of UK insurers, a survey by Unusual Risks has found.
UnderwriteMe launches to 'address the protection famine'
UnderwriteMe has launched its system at an event in London, with its Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe saying it would 'address the protection famine'.
Older generations most likely to believe life insurance 'unimportant'
Those aged 55-64 are most likely to believe life insurance is unimportant, with one in four thinking so, a survey for SoSmart Money has found.
Beagle Street reveals top priorities for mortgage life insurance
Beagle Street's Happy Homes research has found what people consider when choosing a mortgage and their thoughts on life insurance.
Cigna enters over 50s market
Cigna Insurance services has entered the over 50s market with a partially underwritten whole of life plan offered through its affinity partners.
Beagle Street produces #LeapSecondMovie
Insurer Beagle Street and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Gary Tarn have produced a one-second film for the Leap Second, #LeapSecondMovie.
Public overestimate life insurance costs by almost 400%
The perception of how much life insurance costs is on average 394% above the actual cost, a survey for SunLife has revealed.
Internet more essential than protection to consumers
Eight out of ten Britons consider broadband essential, compared to just under four in ten (39%) who consider protection to be essential, a survey has found.
Friends Life Fracture Cover now on LifeQuote
Friends Life has placed its Fracture Cover addition for its life, critical illness and income protection products on LifeQuote's portal.
UPDATED: Canada Life unveils 'Simply Class' product
Canada Life has begun selling its ‘Simply Class' group life assurance product, aimed at 2-50 employee companies on its CLASS platform.