Advisers critical of claims handling service levels

According to this year's Protection Services Review, surveyed advisers once again ranked claims handling and administration as the most important service from protection providers, rated an average of 4.73 (out of five), followed by new business processing (4.69) and underwriting services (4.68).

However, when compared against its weighted satisfaction score (75%), claims handling and administration was viewed as the most under-performing area under review by surveyed advisers, some 21 percentage points below par, indicating that "despite the industry's best efforts this is still an area that needs attention and improvement" the report said.

Rated across the industry as a whole, claims handling and administration services achieved 73% among adviser satisfaction scores, up from 70% in last year's report, but well below the top-scoring service in 2022 - new business processing at 89%.

Ben Heffer, insight consultant for wealth and protection at Defaqto, told COVER that services viewed as the most important to advisers often receive the lowest scores, because "one informs the other" and some advisers won't get involved in a claim unless there is a problem.

"Being able to claim on your policy if the need arises is the whole point of buying insurance in the first place, so a smooth and efficient claims process is vitally important for clients, advisers, and the reputation of the industry generally," Heffer commented.

"People will not trust us and buy our products if they think they are going to have to ‘do battle' in order to receive their benefit."

Although he said he has a "certain amount of sympathy" for providers, noting that most take claims very seriously and "are at pains to put good practice into play," Heffer also commented the industry "consistently underestimates just how very vulnerable people are when they have to deal with officialdom, particularly at a time of bereavement or financial loss."

The Protection Services Review 2023 report surveyed 325 advisers between August and September last year, measuring the relative importance of 10 satisfaction categories of service, the level of individual protection product recommendations and identifying advisers' preferred providers of individual protection business.

Defaqto's research showed that providers are either "meeting or exceeding expectations" in seven of the 10 categories reviewed. Overall, weight satisfaction increased to 77% across all areas reviewed in the report, up from 73% in the 2021 report.

Preferred products

When reviewing which products advisers had recommended over the previous 12 months, Level Term Assurance, critical illness with life cover, Decreasing Term Assurance and income protection were again the most popular.

However, all four products saw year-on-year decreases to recommendation levels, while products such as family income benefit, whole of life assurance, critical illness without life cover, protection menu plans and guaranteed acceptance plans all recording increased recommendations from advisers in 2022.

Overall, the report found advisers were recommending a wider array of protection products last year, which Heffer said may be down to the impact of the cost of living crisis.

"People still need protection and are probably more aware than ever of that need but, at the same time, find affordability a problem," he told COVER.

"It's easy to see how the increase in interest in family income benefit, for example, might be driven by the need for more affordable lifestyle protection; and how mortgage protection insurance might be perceived as a cheaper alternative to income protection insurance."

Alongside this, the report also found an increase in engagement with health-focused policies last year, with private medical insurance (PMI) and health cash plans also recording significant year-on-year recommendation increases, a trend Heffer aligns with the ongoing challenges facing the NHS.

"More subtly, though, it may not simply be a case of people insuring themselves against needing treatment, but moreover to benefit from the primary care functions of these plans - virtual GP services, counselling, and health and wellbeing programmes, for example," Heffer said.

Meanwhile, the average number of protection product types advisers recommended was recorded at 4.79. This marks another year of decrease, with year-on-year falls since 2019 when the average stood at 5.6.

While the report suggested that this may mean advisers are becoming more refined in which products they engage with, it also stated the incoming Consumer Duty may reverse this trend as advisers "seek to place themselves in the clients' shoes."

Heffer said that protection has become "more transactional in recent years generally" and aside from the industry specialists, for most IFAs it is "simply an adjunct to their wealth and pension activity."

"Under a new Consumer Duty, the one-size-fits-all approach will no longer be good enough and some clients will require more apposite protection solutions," he commented.

"If advisers are to truly put themselves in their clients' shoes, they may need to utilise a wider range of protection products. At the very least, we ought to see a continued increase in income protection insurance sales."