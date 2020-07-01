Law Commission
Advisers laud validation of electronic signatures
Confirmed legal
'Outdated' Insurable Interest Bill redrafted for life
Bill broadened to include insurable interest in cohabitants, group schemes and trusts
Care Act 2014 approved by Parliament and receives Royal Assent
Parliament has approved the Care Act 2014, ushering in significant reforms to adult social work.
Brokers urged to be mindful of new legal act
Insurers need to keep clearer records to aid in potential claims disputes following the introduction of the Consumer Insurance Act, according to industry observers.
Group schemes could face greater scrutiny under new Insurance Act
Employers and their staff could face more questions and demands for greater workforce information from insurers when taking out new policies or schemes in light of the new Consumer Insurance Act, insurers are warning.
Insurers face damages for delaying claims payment
Clients will be entitled to damages if insurers fail to pay claims promptly, according to the latest proposal by the Law Commission.
Govt puts responsibilty for securing risk data on insurers
The government has given the green light to reforms which will mean insurers, not consumers, have the responsibility to provide all information regarding underwriting risk.
Law Commission report on Adult Social Care lauded
The Law Commission has released a recommendation for a statute and code of practice to pave the way for a coherent social care system.
Fraudulent claims should result in immediate annulment
Fraudulent insurance claims should allow the immediate cancellation of a policy, according to industrywide representations.