AFM welcomes Friendly Societies Act reform

The announcement of the review is an "important first step" in modernising the legal and regulatory framework for Friendly Societies.

The AFM said it has campaigned for a "comprehensive" reform of Friendly Societies legislation for years, and the review will ensure competition between Friendly Societies and other insurance companies is equal.

It will also allow Friendly Societies to continue to serve the "best interests" of their members and to "deliver superior outcomes," the association added.

The government asked the Law Commission to review the Friendly Societies Act during parliamentary debates about the Co-operatives, Mutuals and Friendly Societies Bill, a Private Members Bill introduced by Sir Mark Hendrick MP last year.

The bill was given a Third Reading and completed its progress through the House of Lords last Friday (16 June) and is now awaiting royal assent.

The Law Commission has been asked to assess whether the current statute law which governs Friendly Societies is suits their nature and needs, and whether the current form of regulation is proportionate.

Commissioners will now consider the request, and officials will work to agree terms of reference and a timetable for the project.

Andrew Whyte, AFM chief executive, said the review of the Friendly Societies Act is "long overdue" as the world has "changed beyond recognition" since the Act was introduced over 30 years ago, which he noted has contributed to a "sharp decline" in the number of active societies.

Whyte said: "Taken together with the successful passage of the Co-operatives, Mutuals and Friendly Societies Bill through the House of Lords, this represents a key moment in our long-standing campaign for reform.

"But it is only a start, and we look forward to working with the Law Commission to develop a modern, relevant and proportionate legal and regulatory framework which will enable Friendly Societies to continue to thrive and grow."