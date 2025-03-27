Building on the Friendly Society legacy

Friendly societies have played a vital role as mutual insurers in supporting people and communities for more than 200 years. They have fostered social cohesion and provided essential financial support when it has been most needed, allowing members to proactively secure the lives they've built. I passionately believe in mutuality as an alternative business model that remains relevant for the challenges of the modern world. I've seen first-hand the enormous benefits friendly societies offer their members, stepping in to help when people are at their lowest and most vulnerable. They are abo...