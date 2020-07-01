L&G
EXCLUSIVE: Omnilife closes to new business
A 'strategic' decision
L&G develops protection product for renters
'Successful pilot'
Revealed: Winners of the LifeSearch Awards 2019
At 21st birthday bash
Smart Pension to launch financial well-being app
To be rolled out Q1 2019
Craig Brown: Raising awareness
L&G's intermediary director on the importance of awareness days and what they offer to advisers
L&G launches digital broker platform for group policies
'Greater efficiency' online for group income protection and group life assurance
L&G reports 4% increase in protection business for H1
Group protection new business up 21% for first half of 2018
Meet the Adviser Champions: L&G's Craig Brown
COVER's sister publication Professional Adviser invites Legal & General's Craig Brown into the studio for its 'Adviser Champion' series
L&G Early Warning System leads to payments of £23.4m in 2015
Legal & General's (L&G) Early Warning System has led to pay outs of £23.4m in 2015 so far, with £125.3m of pay outs since it began in 2010.
L&G payout over £400,000 on children's CI for leukaemia
Legal & General (L&G) paid out £422,500 on children's critical illness (CI) cover claims for leukaemia in 2014, the figure has been released for National Leukaemia Awareness Month.
Mixed protection results for L&G
Legal and General (L&G) saw their UK protection gross premiums grow 4% (£31m) while UK protection new business annual premiums declined by 3% (£4m) in the first half (H1) of 2015 compared to H1 2014.
L&G sees increase in Relevant Life Plan applications
Legal & General (L&G) has seen the number of submissions received for its Relevant Life Plan (RLP), increase over 43% in June 2015 compared to June 2014.
Second opinion on protection policies from L&G
Legal & General (L&G) are offering a Second Medical Opinion service as standard on all new policies, with the service managed by Healix Health Services.
Almost half L&G's MS claims made by people aged 18-40
Almost half (47%) of all claims for multiple sclerosis (MS) by Legal & General (L&G) policyholders were made by people aged between 18 and 40 in 2014, the insurer has revealed.
Protection market grows by 4.1% - Swiss Re
The protection market has seen widespread growth, increasing by 4.1%, Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2015 report has found.
L&G supports 'Walking out of darkness'
Legal & General will offer its support to mental health and suicide awareness charity Counselling Life Advice Suicide Prevention (CLASP)'s ‘Walking out of darkness' event.
L&G launches business protection training videos
Legal & General (L&G) has launched three CII accredited training videos to explain business protection to advisers.
L&G joins TMA protection panel
Legal and General (L&G) has become the ninth provider to be represented on The Mortgage Alliance (TMA)'s protection panel.
L&G launches online trust hub
Legal & General (L&G) has launched an online trust hub to simplify the process of setting up a trust for protection policy holders.
L&G protection premiums up 6%
Legal & General (L&G) has seen its UK protection premiums increase 6% to £1.047bn in 2014.
Prostate cancer top cause of male cancer claims for L&G
Prostate cancer is the most common reason for male claims for cancer, Legal & General (L&G) has revealed.
Canada Life Group buys L&G's offshore business
Canada Life Group has reached an agreement to acquire Legal & General International (Ireland) Limited (LGII), its parent company Great-West Lifeco Inc announced.
L&G spends £1m improving Relevant Life application
Legal & General (L&G) has announced it is to spend £1m on its Relevant Life Plan (RLP) to provide online submissions and allow for online submissions.
Advisers help clients claim £41.2m on potentially lapsed policies through L&G
Legal & General affiliate IFAs and tied advisers helped their clients claim £41.2m against their Life and Critical Illness cover policies in 2013 thanks to the firm's early warning System of electronic notification.