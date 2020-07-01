IRESS
Dave Miller: The drivers shaping the protection market
'If you want to catch a fish, you've got to fish where the fish are'
Income protection sales increase 44.7% during H1 - IRESS
Via The Exchange
Dave Miller: Catching on and catching up
Digital customer engagement
IRESS appoints Phil Quin-Conroy as UK MD
‘25 years of experience’
IRESS: 50% rise in income protection during Q1
Via The Exchange
COVER Technology & Innovation: Keynote and programme announced
Putting the tech into protection
COVER Feature: Rise of the robots
Fintech, insurtech and now… protech?
Dave Miller: Protection needs a nudge
Remorgaging at 'highest level' since November 2008
IRESS launches 'buy-now' term assurance option for advisers
Via The Exchange
IRESS shows 2018 will be 'record-breaking year' for protection
The Exchange sales data
Protection sales show 22% year-on-year increase for Q3 2018 - IRESS
Income protection grows 37.8% during first nine months of 2018
UnderCOVER: Comparing B2C quote comparison tools
What, asks an unnamed adviser, are the best online solutions for protection IFAs?
Guardian FS rolls out Protection Builder as part of launch
New entrant's life and critical illness products now available
IRESS offers advisers 'seat at the development table'
75 advisers involved in IRESS Labs
IRESS: Protection business up 22% during H1 2018
Significant growth for income protection and multi-benefit products
Steve Bryan: Beyond the Defaqto stats
What do lower provider numbers and fewer products really mean for income protection and advisers?
IRESS: Multi-benefit options 'underused' despite 40% rise in sales
Advisers (84%) selling single products directly from providers are wasting their time
Mortgage protection sales rising amid 2.3% drop in lending
Protection must "widen its proposition to meet needs of renters", says Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft
IRESS data shows 20.5% protection sales increase
The Exchange indicates 'record-breaking quarter' for critical illness, life, income protection and multi benefit products for first three months of 2018
Record-breaking month for protection new business - IRESS
Financial technology business IRESS saw a record-breaking month for protection new business in November, with 59,000 applications filled out compared with 49,000 12 months ago.
IRESS boosts XPlan Mortgage system with protection module
IRESS has boosted its XPLAN Mortgage system with the addition of a 'Protection Sourcing' module as the technology provider looks to streamline further the end-to-end mortgage sales process for advisers and their clients.
IRESS' revenue up while profits fall
IRESS has seen it operating revenue in the UK increase by 4.1%, to £28.9m, while profits excluding Enterprise Lending were down 1.7% to £6.5m.
IRESS unveils XPLAN Mortgage
IRESS has introduced their XPLAN Mortgage tool, with the mortgage module launching first.