iPipeline's new life business processing up 28% in 2017
The firm processed £40bn in life cover, £10bn in critical illness cover and £3bn in income protection last year
Greatest impact of EIS is on mental health - report
Mental health conditions see the greatest impact on the reduction of employee absence from the use of early intervention services (EIS) a report for Unum has found.
Seven Families gears up for #ForAllTheCarers action day
The Seven Families campaign is preparing for its #ForAllTheCarers action day with support from firms in the protection industry.
Canada Life offers day one mental health interventions
Canada Life Group Insurance has launched a day one early intervention service (EIS) for employee absences caused by mental health issues for group income protection clients.
Seven Families to hold #ForAllTheCarers action day
Seven Families will hold a social media based action day on 29 October 2015, to raise awareness of the financial impact of long term ill health.
Webline adds second Cirencester Friendly IP policy
Webline has added Cirencester Friendly's My Earnings Insurance to its portal, joining the society's other income protection (IP) product, Income Assured Plus.
Insurers launch 'Income Protection Matters' campaign
Aviva and Friends Life have launched a campaign to promote income protection called 'Income Protection Matters'.
Cirencester Friendly offers RedArc services to policyholders
Cirencester Friendly has partnered with RedArc to offer ‘Friendly Voice', a telephone help and support service to policyholders.
Workers believe lottery win almost as likely as 12 weeks sick - survey
Almost as many UK workers believe they are likely to win the lottery (8%) as they are to be unable to work due to sickness for 12 weeks or more (9%), a survey for Cirencester Friendly has found.
Zurich pays 92% of CI and 82% of IP claims
Zurich UK paid 92% of critical illness (CI) claims made in the first half of 2015, and 82% of income protection claims, the insurer's claims statistics have revealed.
Exeter Family Friendly sees instant decision rate of 70%
Exeter Family Friendly has seen a further 10% increase in the proportion of applicants receiving instant underwriting decisions for income protection (IP) since their adoption of UnderwriteMe.
Dentists' Provident digitises claims process
Dentists' Provident will use OnBase by Hyland as its enterprise content management system (ECM) to digitise its policy and claims processes.
Seven Families announces seventh family
Seven Families has revealed the seventh family to benefit from the campaign, the Knights from Newcastle.
Wesleyan launches 'Plan for Life' IP policy
Wesleyan has launched a new personal Income Protection (IP) plan tailored to its medical, dental and legal customers.
LV= sees protection sales rise by 50%
LV= has seen its protection sales increase by 50% in the first six months of 2015 with £144m of sales.
Protection Review 2015: ABI develops workplace sick pay statement
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is developing a workplace statement that will allow employers to tell employees exactly what sickness benefits they are entitled to.
Summer Budget 2015: Chancellor announces benefits changes
Chancellor George Osborne has announced changes to the benefits system, including lowering the cap on benefits and changes to the Employment and Support Allowance.
Cirencester Friendly joins Succession Group's protection panel
Cirencester Friendly's My Earnings Insurance and Income Assured Plus Income Protection (IP) products will be available as part of Succession Group's panel.
LV= to hold more income protection seminars
LV= is to hold seven seminars for advisers looking to boost their income protection (IP) sales.
Internet more essential than protection to consumers
Eight out of ten Britons consider broadband essential, compared to just under four in ten (39%) who consider protection to be essential, a survey has found.
A third of UK workers without sick pay - LV=
Company sick pay is not available to 34% of working Britons, amounting to 11m people, research by LV= has revealed.
International disability income shortfall is €750bn - Swiss Re
The gap between people's needs if they became critically ill or disabled and what they would have is €750bn across 13 European & Middle Eastern countries, a report from Swiss Re has found.
Cirencester Friendly appoints two non-executive directors
Cirencester Friendly has appointed Mark Sedgley and Ian Maude as non-executive directors.
Royal London paid nine out of ten IP claims in 2014
Royal London has revealed that it paid out on 90% of Income Protection (IP) claims in 2014, with a total payout of over £3.2m.