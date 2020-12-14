Aegon IP goes live on UnderwriteMe

Income protection joins insurer’s critical illness and family income benefit products on platform

Aegon's income protection (IP) policy has been added to the UnderwriteMe Protection Platform.

This brings the total of IP providers available to distributors on the service to five. The others are LV=, The Exeter, Royal London and AIG.

Alongside its critical illness (CI) and family income benefit products, Aegon's IP proposition includes a two-year benefit payment period option and an ‘income promise' to safeguard potential benefits levels. At no extra cost, customers also receive access to Policy Plus, which includes second medical opinion and 24/7 health and wellbeing support.

Using UnderwriteMe's quote and apply platform, advisers can get automated ‘buy now' prices and, according to the firm, more than 90% of protection cases get an instant decision.

Phil Nash, sales director at UnderwriteMe, said: "We want to help protect customers with income protection and it's great to have Aegon's product on our platform. We have five income protection providers on the platform, which is significant for advisers because income protection typically has more underwriting complexities than life and critical illness. We believe it is more compliant for an adviser to receive five fully underwritten premiums than call three or four insurers for indicative pre-underwriting terms, which is the typical number of insurers contacted."

Stephen Crosbie, protection director at Aegon said: "We want to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security by helping clients feel more in control of their future - even if the unexpected happens. Protecting income is the bedrock of financial planning, and having this protection in place can help improve your clients' financial wellbeing. It's therefore important to us that our income protection products are as accessible as possible to advisers and their clients. By having our income protection products available on the Protection Platform, we can help more advisers protect their clients."

Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group, added: "We would like to see more Income Protection sold, so the more options advisers have on the Protection Platform, the better. We would encourage all advisers to consider Income Protection as one of the most important protection products for people of working age."