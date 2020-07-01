Insurance Premium tax
Xerox HR Services' Simon Crewe says the increase to Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) can instead be viewed as an opportunity for clients to future proof their healthcare benefits.
Chancellor George Osborne has announced that insurance premium tax (IPT) will increase by 0.5% to a rate of 10%.
Medicash has hit back at chancellor George Osborne's claim that the hike in insurance premium tax (IPT) on private medical insurance brings the UK into line with Europe.
Nick Jeal looks at how the private medical insurance industry can turn the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) hike into an opportunity.
The vast majority of employers will be hit with the full force of the insurance premium tax (IPT) rise by health insurers, COVER's sister title WSB can exclusively reveal.
Fiona Murphy discusses how the shock increase to insurance premium tax contained in the Summer Budget will affect private medical insurance policies
Health Shield has announced that it will absorb the impact of the increase in the insurance premium tax (IPT) for members until the end of 2016.