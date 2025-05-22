IPT receipts reach £648 million in April 2025

An increase of £33m from 2024's figure

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts sat at £648 million in April 2025, according to HMRC data, marking a “record high” at the start of the new tax year.

The figure is a £33m - or 5% - increase from this time last year which initiated a "record year" of receipts. The total for financial year 2024/25 was £8.88 billion and exceeded the 2023/24 full year total of £8.15bn by £737m, or 9%. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "IPT receipts for April 2025 have got the 2025/26 financial year off to a robust start, with levels already £33m higher than the same period last year. "After last year's record £8.88bn in IPT receipts, today's data for April continues to reinforce IPT as a healthy revenue source for Treasury, thanks...

