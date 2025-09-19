IPT receipts sit at £1.3bn in August 2025

Receipts hit £4.5bn so far this financial year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts recorded a total of £1.3bn in August 2025, which is down by £51m from the same month in 2024 when £1.35bn was recorded.

According to HMRC data, this figure brings total IPT receipts for the first five months of this financial year to £4.5bn. This marks a £72m increase compared to the same period last year when IPT receipts sat at £4.24bn. Although August's figure is lower than the same period in 2024, it marks an increase from July's figure. In July 2025, IPT recorded a total £1.03bn, this represented a £68m increase year-on-year and was up from the £957m collected in July 2024. Predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) reveal that IPT receipts for FY25/26 will reach £9.1bn, with t...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Bupa appoints new CEO for Global, India and UK

New Leaf Distribution appoints head of protection

More on PMI

IPT receipts sit at £1.3bn in August 2025
PMI

IPT receipts sit at £1.3bn in August 2025

Receipts hit £4.5bn so far this financial year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 September 2025 • 2 min read
Six in 10 adults would choose PMI as top employer-funded benefit
PMI

Six in 10 adults would choose PMI as top employer-funded benefit

27% have self-funded treatment over the past five years

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 September 2025 • 3 min read
Perci Health appoints medical director to support expansion
PMI

Perci Health appoints medical director to support expansion

Launch of new specialist clinics

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 September 2025 • 2 min read