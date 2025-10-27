NHS patients receive 6.15m private appointments and tests

"We’re not prepared to continue 2-tier healthcare"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The Department of Health and Social Care has revealed that “hundreds of thousands of people” are receiving faster care following the UK Government’s partnership with the private sector.

The partnership, which is free at the point of use, has seen NHS patients access a total of 6.15 million appointments, tests and operations delivered by independent providers this year. This marks an increase of nearly 500,000 compared to last year. Specifically, independent healthcare providers delivered an average of 19,000 surgical procedures and 100,000 outpatient appointments every week this financial year, which has reportedly helped to treat more than 1.1m people. According to the Government, this is part of the drive to use all resources available to stop patients "suffering o...

