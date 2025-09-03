Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November

Investment and reform

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that the Autumn Budget will take place on 26 November this year, with NHS reform, taxation and cost of living on the agenda.

The Autumn Budget is the annual opportunity for the Government to alter its spending priorities. Last year's budget, for example, saw increased spending for the day-to-day health budget for the NHS in response to Lord Darzi's report, the employers' national insurance hike and efforts to tackle economic inactivity. Looking to 2025's budget, Reeves published a video statement announcing the date and hinting at some key areas of interest, including the NHS. Reeves said in the video message: "Britain's economy isn't broken. But I know it's not working well enough for working people.  ...

