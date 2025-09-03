Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that the Autumn Budget will take place on 26 November this year, with NHS reform, taxation and cost of living on the agenda.
The Autumn Budget is the annual opportunity for the Government to alter its spending priorities. Last year's budget, for example, saw increased spending for the day-to-day health budget for the NHS in response to Lord Darzi's report, the employers' national insurance hike and efforts to tackle economic inactivity. Looking to 2025's budget, Reeves published a video statement announcing the date and hinting at some key areas of interest, including the NHS. Reeves said in the video message: "Britain's economy isn't broken. But I know it's not working well enough for working people. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.