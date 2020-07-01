inheritance
Probate fees: Unmarried couples' life cover most at risk
'False alarm'
Advisers 'failing to connect' with baby-boomer heirs - Zurich
'Missed opportunities'
Nearly two-thirds of people do not have will in place - Drewberry
More than a quarter have 'no idea' how family would cope financially without them
Guardian 'Payout Planner' explained
Policyholders nominate beneficiaries of a death benefit at application stage without the need for probate or a trust in place
Protection's trust problem
Failures in the trusts solution are damaging consumer trust in protection, writes Ruth Gilbert
In policies we trust
In the famous words of Benjamin Franklin, in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes. Many mistakenly believe, however, that inheritance is the same.