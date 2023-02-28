Aviva adds legal offering to group life proposition

The new suite of legal services will be available to staff at no extra cost through the Group Life policy, in a bid to make legal support "more accessible to employees" via services such as life planning and estate administration tools.

The offering is also available to an employee's partner or spouse, comprising discounted life planning services to create wills, a lasting power of attorney, and inheritance advice through Red Apple Law's regulated solicitors and legal advisers.

The online estate administration tool is designed to help employees to manage and complete practical tasks and legal duties, such as tax, accounts and probate forms.

Bereavement support will also be available with access to qualified bereavement counsellors, as well as access to a new legal helpline to "help with life's big moments" such as buying or selling a house.

The new legal services will mean that employees can engage with their policy more often, not just at point of claim, Aviva stated.

The offering comes after Aviva extended its DigiCare+ health and wellbeing app last November to group life customers.

Fran Bruce, managing director of protection at Aviva, commented: "For employees whose employers have group protection cover, knowing their loved ones will be looked after financially if they die is a great comfort, but we believe it shouldn't stop there. We believe group life insurance can help them in their life right now."

"As many of life's bigger decisions tend to be complicated ones, we have expanded our services to give employees access to legal support when they need it. This is in addition to us giving Group Life customers access to the Aviva DigiCare+ Workplace app last year, meaning that these and the other wellbeing services are there to be used every day, not just at the point of claim," Bruce added.