Why protection should be part of the mainstream when it comes to advice

A recent study from the FCA1 has brought the age-old discussion of the protection gap into the spotlight once again. The FCA's findings highlight that 12.8 million UK adults have low financial resilience, defined as the ability to withstand life events that impact your income. Protection advice exists to help people retain their financial resilience when unexpected life events occur. Despite this, it still isn't considered to be mainstream advice. There is a misconception that protection is only required when a customer takes out a mortgage. This should not be the case, and we have id...