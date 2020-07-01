House of Commons
Govt targets cancer patients for ESA means-testing
Government ministers will aim to overturn the exclusion of means-testing of cancer patients receiving Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) as the coalition's government's Welfare Reform Bill moves back to the House of Commons.
NHS reforms have 'hell of a lot wrong' - Lord Winston
Lord Robert Winston has slammed the government's Health and Social Care Bill saying there was "a hell of a lot wrong with it" and said it did not address patients basic medical needs.
Biba presents 7000 strong FSCS petition to Parliament
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has presented a petition of nearly 7000 member signatures to Parliament demanding the acceleration of the review into the funding of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
