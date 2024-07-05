UK General Election 2024: Labour wins landslide

Keir Starmer to become UK Prime Minister

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, will take office as the new UK Prime Minister, after his party won a landslide victory last night (04 July, 2024) in the UK General Election.

At time of writing, Labour has won 412 seats in the House of Commons, an increase of 211 compared to its defeat in 2019. In contrast, the Conservative party has 250 fewer seats than in 2019, with key party figures, including ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, losing their seats. The night also proved difficult for the Scottish National Party, which saw a 38-seat decrease compared to 2019. The other success story on the night was the Liberal Democrats, which won a total of 71 seats, 63 more than in 2019. Starmer is expected to take office later today, after current serving PM, Rishi Sunak...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Customers unaffected by Consumer Duty

Reconnecting consumers with lost assets

More on Cost of Living

UK General Election 2024: Manifesto roundup
Cost of Living

UK General Election 2024: Manifesto roundup

What can protection and health expect?

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 July 2024 • 5 min read
Financial resilience improving: LV=
Cost of Living

Financial resilience improving: LV=

Wealth and Wellbeing research

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 June 2024 • 1 min read
Green Party launch manifesto
Cost of Living

Green Party launch manifesto

Focus on taxation and healthcare

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 June 2024 • 2 min read