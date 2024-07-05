UK General Election 2024: Labour wins landslide

At time of writing, Labour has won 412 seats in the House of Commons, an increase of 211 compared to its defeat in 2019. In contrast, the Conservative party has 250 fewer seats than in 2019, with key party figures, including ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, losing their seats. The night also proved difficult for the Scottish National Party, which saw a 38-seat decrease compared to 2019. The other success story on the night was the Liberal Democrats, which won a total of 71 seats, 63 more than in 2019. Starmer is expected to take office later today, after current serving PM, Rishi Sunak...