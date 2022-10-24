Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

Following resignation of Liz Truss

clock • 1 min read
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, has won the Conservative Party leadership race to become the next prime minister.

Sunak, who received backing from a majority of Conservative MPs, was the only candidate to achieve the threshold of 100 nominations.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, the only other challenger in the race, worked to reach the threshold, but failed to qualify for the race, leaving Sunak as the only candidate and avoiding the need to put the vote to the Conservative party membership.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew from the race yesterday (23 October), claiming that he had received over 100 nominations but that it was "simply not the right time" for him to return to the role, following his resignation earlier this year.

Current Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last week that she would resign, after markets crashed following her Mini Budget. Her premiership was the shortest for any prime minister in history, while her leadership also saw the shortest serving home secretary and the second shortest serving chancellor.

Sunak, who was beaten by Truss in the previous leadership contest that was finalised in September, remains a divisive figure in the party, but has secured the backing of major figures such as Michael Gove and Priti Patel.

