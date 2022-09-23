Mini Budget 22: Govt confirms Health & Social Care Levy will be scrapped

The levy was previously introduced through a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance (NI) contributions which came into effect in April 2022. It was expected to raise approximately £13 billion a year to fund health and social care.

However, as part of the Government's commitment to a "low-tax, high-growth economy" the levy will not come into force as a separate tax from 6 April 2023.

Instead, the Government has reconfirmed that it will reduce NI rates from 6 November 2022 and as a result, remove the temporary 1.25 percentage point increase for the remainder of this tax year.

The tax cut is expected to benefit 28 million people across the UK who will be able to keep roughly an extra £330 a year in 2023-24.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Kwarteng said: "Yesterday, we introduced a bill that means the Health and Social Care Levy will not begin next year, it will be cancelled. The increase in employer national insurance contributions and dividends tax, will be cancelled."

"The interim increase in the national insurance rate, brought in for this tax year, will be cancelled and this cut will take effect from the earliest possible moment, November 6th. I can confirm, the additional funding for the NHS and social care services will be maintained at the same level."

Andrew Tully, technical director at Canada Life said that while the new levy would not have solved the social care funding issue the country faces, "it did at least recognise the issue and start to work towards solutions. That dilemma of how to pay for social care remains hanging over the country".

"There will have been a significant amount of money spent in planning for the new Levy, announced around a year ago. The temporary increase in NI was introduced due to the significant development work needed to implement a completely new tax and much of that will have been spent, now needlessly," said Tully.