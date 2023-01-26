Government approves change to bereavement support rules

Following approval granted by the House of Lords last week, the house of Commons yesterday (25 January) approved the Order, which means cohabiting parents and their children will now be eligible to receive bereavement support payments.

Previously, parents who were living with but not married or in a civil partnership with their partner were excluded from the benefit, previously known as the Widowed Parent's Allowance.

The benefit is based on National Insurance contributions of the partner who had died and will soon be open for new eligible claimants, as well as for back payments going back to 30 August 2018.

The Remedial Order, once in force, will also mean newly bereaved cohabiting parents will be able to claim on behalf of their grieving children.

In response to the rule change, Johnny Timpson told COVER: "With working age mortality risk greater for males than females, we shouldn't underestimate just how important this reform is for supporting the financial wellbeing of bereaved mothers, as they are far more likely to have to call on this benefit following the death of their partner.

"I urge financial advisers to discuss appropriate family protection need with their clients and when doing so, be ever mindful of benefits of individual rather than joint policies, the use of trusts plus importance of discussing child guardianship and Wills. Additionally, for occupational benefits, the need for up to date ‘Expression of Wish' forms.

"The campaign to level up for people in cohabiting relationships has more to do with reform of UK rules of intestacy, long promised by governments of all colours, long overdue."

Timpson highlighted that there were 3.5 million cohabiting couples across England and Wales as of 2020, an increase of 137% from 1996.

The Childhood Bereavement Network (CBN), which has been campaigning alongside other charities to expand bereavement benefits to unmarried and cohabiting parents for over a decade, stated that the "campaign for justice for these vulnerable children has cleared its final hurdle."

In August 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the new Bereavement Support Payment, followed by the High Court in February 2020.

Alison Penny MBE, director of CBN, commented: When the scheme finally opens for new claims, cohabiting families will no longer face the double hit of being refused financial support following the death of their mum or dad, simply because they weren't married.

"We are pleased too that over 20,000 families who were previously denied these benefits will be eligible for back payments to 30 August 2018.



"As well as providing these families with crucial financial support, these changes also send an important message to bereaved children and young people across the country that they matter, whatever their parents' marital status. As a society, it's vital that we support ALL bereaved children, whatever their circumstances."