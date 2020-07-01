Health Shield
Health Shield eyes SME market with digital platform
‘New strategic focus’
Health Shield appoints new chairman
David Allen departs
Health Shield announces 2018 annual results
'Growth despite challenging economic climate'
Health Shield joins GRiD
To help drive ‘parity’ for smaller organisations
COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room
Full conference review
Health Shield joins forces with Aberdeen Football Club
AFC's official health and wellbeing partner
COVER Excellence Awards 2018 Winners eBook is live
Winners rundown, interviews and features, plus photos from the night
Employers 'not taking wellbeing seriously enough'
Two in three do not provide mental health and musculoskeletal support to employees
Courtney Marsh appointed chief executive of Health Shield
Commercial director initially stepped in after previous CEO Jonathon Burton passed away earlier this year
Health Shield extends cash plan with mental health app
Thrive app offered via Tailored Health Cash Plan as part of employee support benefit range
Mental health apps: making tech more mindful
Suzanne Clarkson investigates the emergence of health app technology in the workplace
COVER Excellence Awards 2017 - Winners supplement out now
The official supplement of this year's COVER Excellence Awards is available to read now as an eBook.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... Health Shield
Jonathan Burton, CEO of Health Shield, talks about winning the Best Cash Plan prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
How have cash plans evolved?
Fiona Murphy talks to Health Shield's Jonathan Burton about the evolution of cash plans and the impact of IPT on the market.
Health Shield reports £31m premium income
Health Shield's premium income has risen to a ‘record' of over £31 million; the cash plan provider's annual results have shown.
Solvency II: What advisers can expect
Solvency II will have far reaching implications for all types of insurers. Courtney Marsh discusses the reforms and what advisers can expect.
Health Shield launches interactive website
Cash plan provider Health Shield has developed an interactive website for intermediaries, employers and members.
Health Shield Triathlon team raises £5k for charity
Health cash plan provider Health Shield has raised over £5,000 for The NSPCC by entering 41 people into the North West Triathlon.
Health Shield will absorb cost of IPT increase
Health Shield has announced that it will absorb the impact of the increase in the insurance premium tax (IPT) for members until the end of 2016.
Health Shield develops online claiming service
Cash plan provider Health Shield has launched an online claiming service in response to member and intermediary needs.
Health Shield announces highest ever premium income
Health Shield saw its premium income rise to £29m in 2014, the highest in the cashplan provider's 138 year history, its annual results have revealed.
Virtual GPs: A PMI game changer?
COVER investigates the trend for insurers to launch virtual private GP access and asks whether this could be the game changer that PMI has been looking for.
Colleagues support FD's cancer battle with charity challenge
Staff at Health Shield are supporting their financial director's battle with bowel cancer by taking part in a triathlon to raise funds for charity.
Health Shield launches cash plan for individuals
Connect, a new direct to consumer individual cash plan has been launched by Health Shield.