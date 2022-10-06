Cost of living crisis causes employees to reduce healthcare costs

A survey by health Shield found that one in three (32%) respondents had cancelled health check-up appointments with 37% of surveyed employees resorting to either skip meals or are planning to. In addition, 87% of employees are already purchasing cheaper food to combat the cost of living crisis.

The survey found that the most affected age groups were 18-24, 25-34 and 35-44, with more than 80% of respondents in each category reducing their spending on routine healthcare costs due to the economic crisis.

Meanwhile, nearly half (49%) of surveyed employees said an additional £100-£200 a month would be needed to make a "meaningful difference" in support.

Jennie Doyle, head of marketing at Health Shield, said: "While the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone, it's clearly those at younger ages and at the lower end of the salary scale that are having to make the most sacrifices. And it's a huge worry that basic healthcare seems to be taking a hit."

"While a pay rise of £100 to £200 a month per employee might be challenging right now for many employers, an investment of around £8 a month per person in a Health Cash Plan could be more realistic. Especially when this is considered a genuine investment, not only in the health of employees, but also in the health of the business; helping reduce absenteeism and presenteeism."

She added: "This obviously has positive knock-on effects on organisational reputation too, in terms of demonstrating that if people are placed first, the profits will take care of themselves. This was played out admirably by many employers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it's time to show it during the cost-of-living crisis."