Half of workers struggle to afford dental care

Over half (56%) of employees who have to pay for dental care said they find it difficult to do so, Health Shield Friendly Society has found.
According to the society's research, which was conducted among 564 people in full-time or part-time work, employees have been putting off dental check-ups to save money due to the cost-of-living crisis. Specifically, full-time workers on lower salaries were likely to struggle with dental care costs more than any other workers. Six in ten (60%) respondents that earned under £25,000 per year said they struggle to pay for dental care, compared to those that earned over £25,000 who said the same (51%). To save money, nearly half (46%) of workers who earned under £25,000 a year have can...
