Almost half of Gen Z worry about money everyday: Health Shield

Amid the cost of living crisis

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Almost half (44%) of employees aged between 18-24 worry about money on a daily basis, research by Health Shield Friendly Society found.

Financial worries were the highest among Gen Z compared to any other age group, with nine out of 10 respondents citing the cost of living crisis as "worrying" or "more worrying" than the Covid-19 pandemic.

This could be the reason this age group have higher levels of sickness absence, the cash plan provider said, as Gen Z is the age group that takes the most time off work for mental health related issues, according to the research.

On average, the generational group takes three more sick days per year than their older colleagues who "rarely take time off for mental health reasons," due to the impact of rising prices and interest rates on their mental health at the beginning of their careers.

Almost half (47%) of all calls from Health Shield's Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) are mental health related, representing the highest issue for calls. Overall, almost 25% of calls are from employees aged between 20 and 29, compared to less than 15% of calls from those aged 50 to 59.

Matt Liggins, head of wellbeing at Health Shield, commented: "Those aged 18 to 24 should be in the best of health, yet they are taking significantly more sickness absence than much older counterparts."

Liggins said that younger employees potentially being more willing to be open about their mental health struggles is "saying a lot about progress made by employers to remove traditional stigma." However, he noted that the findings from this research suggests it's a "serious issue that employers should be addressing urgently."

"It is the responsibility of employers to step up and support all their employees at this difficult time, but it makes sense to focus on those that need it the most. These young people will become the leaders of the future so it's vital that they build resilience now, helping them to cope with the stresses of modern life," he added.

