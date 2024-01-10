Health Shield rolls out new health cash plan

Five levels of cover available

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Health Shield Friendly Society has launched its new health cash plan product, Select, with additional levels of cover available for businesses of various sizes, needs and budgets to support employees.

The product offers five levels of cover, with the option for employees to upgrade. Health Shield said the new Level Two cover provides a smaller step up in cost compared with other providers, which it added makes Select different from other cash plans in the market. The health cash plan provider said the introduction of a smaller gap between levels makes it easier for employers to do more than the minimum and give employees enhanced benefits at an affordable cost. Select Health Cash Plan is available for a minimum of three employees with no maximum. Dependents can be added to the plan...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

