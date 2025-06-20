Health Shield appoints chair

Berville will take over as chair from 1 July, 2025, having joined Health Shield in March as a non-executive director and working alongside Hansen for a handover. Overall, Berville has 40 years of experience working in financial services, including in the life and pensions, general insurance and asset management sectors. He has served as a non-executive director and chair for a range of mutual and not-for-profit organisations, including Yorkshire Cancer Research, LV='s With Profits Committee, NEST and Age UK. Currently, Berville is non-executive chair at Furness Building Society. "M...