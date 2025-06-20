Health Shield appoints chair

Provider, Health Shield Friendly Society, has appointed Graham Berville as chair of the board, replacing Julie Hansen who has stepped down after five years.
Berville will take over as chair from 1 July, 2025, having joined Health Shield in March as a non-executive director and working alongside Hansen for a handover. Overall, Berville has 40 years of experience working in financial services, including in the life and pensions, general insurance and asset management sectors. He has served as a non-executive director and chair for a range of mutual and not-for-profit organisations, including Yorkshire Cancer Research, LV='s With Profits Committee, NEST and Age UK. Currently, Berville is non-executive chair at Furness Building Society. "M...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.