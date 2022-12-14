Benefits should extend to family in cost of living crisis: Health Shield

Research from the friendly society found that eight in 10 employees want their work-based benefits to be made available to all family members.

Health Shield noted that one in five claims made on its plans come from family members of the policyholders, from a survey of 590 employees in either full- or part-time work.

A similar level of employees (eight in 10) had already reduced "spending on everyday healthcare costs" such as optician's appointments, dental services and physiotherapy, according to the findings.

Meanwhile, 98% of respondents believed employers should support the health and wellbeing of staff, with "healthcare support" behind "training and development" as the most important factor for them.

Paul Shires, commercial director at Health Shield, commented: "Health Cash Plans have long been used to support the everyday healthcare needs of not only the employee, but also their family members. It's an incredibly valuable aspect of what we do - and notable that one infive5 of our existing claims are already for a family member."

Shires also noted that the "low price" of the product should mean cash plans are "potentially accessible to the entire workforce" as well as their extended families, making them "arguably the most DEI-friendly" benefit available.

"What's more, they are there to be used; on an everyday basis. It's hugely worrying that people seem to be cutting back on the things that matter most - their basic healthcare needs - during the difficult times we all find ourselves in right now, as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. But employers are really well placed to help," he added.