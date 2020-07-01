Guardian FS
COVER Summit video: Guardian FS' Katya Maclean
Thursday 10 October
Katya Maclean appointed Guardian FS chief operating officer
‘Expanded role’
COVER Excellence Awards 2018 Winners eBook is live
Winners rundown, interviews and features, plus photos from the night
COVER video: A moment with Guardian FS
We caught up with Katya Maclean at this year's Excellence Awards
The Right Mortgage adds Guardian FS to panel
Protection challenger's products now available via iPipeline's SolutionBuilder
Guardian Financial Services officially opens to UK market
Insurer offering life and critical illness through advisers aims to grow protection market by £700m
CIExpert on Guardian FS launch
'Guardian's full-scale entry is bound to shake up the market,' says CIExpert
Guardian FS rolls out Protection Builder as part of launch
New entrant's life and critical illness products now available