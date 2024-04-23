The psychology of insurance

Jaskeet Briah explores the science of decision-making and overcoming cognitive biases that influence customer decisions in the advice process.
We would all like to think we are inherently logical, practical and pragmatic. But the reality is that most of our decisions are at a non-conscious level; we don't really know why we make the decisions that we make. This is where behavioural biases surface, interfering with best outcomes, according to Dr Simon Moore, psychologist and CEO of behavioural psychology specialists, We are IB. To understand how human behaviour influences decision-making, we must look at the science. "There's two parts of the brain: the front (the central executive) represents the pragmatic part – it likes...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.