Vitality launches automated underwriting tool

The tool aims to improve the speed and experience of the application process by providing advisers with immediate FMU decisions for their individual health insurance applications, Vitality said. It will process the majority of applications, without the need for an in-person review, while complex applications will continue to be reviewed by Vitality's underwriting team, providing specialist support, guidance and answers for advisers or their clients. The new process is set to ensure more people will benefit from the certainty FMU cover offers over Moratorium Underwriting (MORI) options...