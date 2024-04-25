Vitality launches automated underwriting tool

Vitality has launched an automated underwriting tool for fully medically underwritten (FMU) individual health insurance applications within the provider’s quote and apply system, Quick Quote.
The tool aims to improve the speed and experience of the application process by providing advisers with immediate FMU decisions for their individual health insurance applications, Vitality said. It will process the majority of applications, without the need for an in-person review, while complex applications will continue to be reviewed by Vitality's underwriting team, providing specialist support, guidance and answers for advisers or their clients. The new process is set to ensure more people will benefit from the certainty FMU cover offers over Moratorium Underwriting (MORI) options...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.