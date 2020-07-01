Guardian Financial Services
Guardian FS: A brand relaunched - Interactive eBook out now
Critical illness, Payout Planner, Protection Builder and more
COVER Feature: Up close and personal
At the coalface of financial advice
Guardian FS pays first claim
£6,000 paid out for fracture cover
Guardian Financial Services officially opens to UK market
Insurer offering life and critical illness through advisers aims to grow protection market by £700m
Guardian FS rolls out Protection Builder as part of launch
New entrant's life and critical illness products now available
COVER Summit Video: Guardian's Katya Maclean
The disruptor's proposition director will present her view of the protection market today at this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
SimplyBiz partners with Guardian Financial Services
Protection firm recently raised £180m
Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot
Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks
RedArc to provide nurse services for Guardian Financial Services
Nurses available at point of claim through insurer's HALO customer services proposition