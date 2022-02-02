Cinven acquires International Financial Group

Plans to widen product offering

Private equity firm Cinven has acquired International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) for an undisclosed amount.

Through its new acquisition of IFGL, Cinven stated it believes it can capitalise on the group's cash and capital-generative business model which will allow Cinven the opportunity to widen its product offering.

IFGL currently operates through three principal brands: RL360, Ardan International and Friends Provident International.

RL360 looks after the personal portfolio bonds and international life policies of customers and has policyholders residing in 170 different countries.

Ardan International is an independent wealth management and investment platform, while Friends Provident International provides life insurance protection solutions.

The investment in IFGL builds on Cinven's financial services franchise in Europe which includes Compre, a consolidator of closed books of non-life insurance policies, Miller, a reinsurance broker and Viridium, a German consolidator of closed life insurance books.

Previous investments in the European insurance sector include Guardian Financial Services in the UK, Partnership Assurance and Avolon.

Luigi Sbrozzi, partner at Cinven, commented: "IFGL is an established insurer with a strong market position. It has a large back book, which sits alongside an established new business franchise that is well diversified geographically."

David Kneeshaw, group chief executive at IFGL, added that the investment by Cinven will overall accelerate the group's "ambitious plans for growth."

"Cinven shares our vision for the future, and we are now ideally placed to expand significantly through both organic and new market growth and through further M&A activity. We now look ahead to what will be a hugely exciting new period for IFGL," Kneeshaw concluded.

