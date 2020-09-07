Vitality's Hilary Banks to join Guardian amid exec changes

Distribution director Andy Peters to leave and Jacqui Gillies joins executive committee

Vitality's divisional director, Hilary Banks, is to join Guardian Financial Services as sales director when distribution director Andy Peters steps down later this year.

Meanwhile, marketing and proposition director Jacqui Gillies has been appointed to the insurer's executive committee. Both roles, which come into effect when Peters leaves in December, will report to CEO Katya Maclean.

Andy Peters has spent four years as distribution director and was instrumental in the provider's launch in 2018, responsible for building the team and for setting up Guardian's major strategic distribution agreements.

Hilary Banks, who has 20 years' experience in financial services sales, has worked in the protection space for almost 11 years. As sales director, she will look to maximise sales opportunities presented by the strategic agreements already in place.

Jacqui Gillies was recruited by Andy Peters in 2016 and has overseen the brand's marketing presence since last year. Previously she spent 12 years at Royal London.

Katya MacLean, Guardian CEO, said: "First, I want to thank Andy for all he's done for Guardian. He's been with us since the outset, and his unparalleled knowledge and insight gave us the formidable kick-start we've enjoyed. Not many new entrants can claim the distribution success and the calibre of team we've built under Andy. He's an empowering leader. His focus on doing the right things by our customers and our people has been key to our success. We'll miss him, but we always knew it was his intention to move on when we were fully established. We wish him well for the future.

"Upon Andy's departure, I have great pleasure in announcing that Guardian's new sales director will be Hilary Banks, former divisional director at Vitality. Hilary brings with her a wealth of experience and demonstrable success in driving growth, most recently supporting the success of another great insurance brand at Vitality. She has the perfect skillset to grow on our current success.

"We also look forward to welcoming our own Jacqui Gillies to the executive committee as marketing and proposition director. Jacqui's been responsible for building our brand since she joined in 2016. With her proven track record of success and experience of supporting advisers to grow their protection sales, she was the obvious choice to lead our marketing and proposition development at board level."

Hilary Banks added: "I'm extremely excited by the growth opportunity at Guardian. Andy's built a strong, capable team and an impressive number of strategic agreements and panel positions in such a short time since launch. I'm really looking forward to building on these impressive foundations to take Guardian into its next phase of growth."

Jacqui Gillies said she was "delighted" to be joining Guardian's ExCo.