government
'Spend taxes on funerals', Cost of Dying report urges
Basic funeral costs £4,271
Statutory sick pay set for overhaul - industry reaction
Lower earnings threshold
Govt.'s 'Good Work Plan' includes sick pay entitlement
Mandatory written statement of workers' rights
Building Resilient Households plans Universal Credit response
Lobbying group wants means-testing exemption for financial protection claims added to Resolution Foundation recommendations on Universal Credit migration
Katharine Moxham: Ready to respond?
With a BEIS consultation ongoing, GRiD's Katharine Moxham issues a rallying call for group income protection
41% of employers unprepared for new HMRC tax rules
Companies have one month to prepare for new regulations coming into force in April
Govt sets out new rules on Funeral Expenses Payments
The government has announced several changes to the eligibility conditions relating to the social fund funeral expenses payments scheme that will take effect from 2 April.
Updated: Mental health costs employers up to £42bn a year, report finds
Cost to economy is up to £99bn
British Heart Foundation speaking as charity partner at tomorrow's COVER Protection and Health Summit 2017
The COVER Protection and Health Summit 2017 takes place on Wednesday 4th October - sign up now to avoid missing out.
The party manifestos: A summary for COVER readers
Richard Walsh analyses what the political party manifestos set out for social care, welfare reform, health and insurance ahead of the General Election.
MPs launch plan to support 1m disabled people into work
An investigation by MPs and peers is offering the government a plan to support a million disabled people into work.
DWP scraps ESA benefit retests for the chronically ill
The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced it will scrap retesting of chronically ill patients who are claiming ESA.
Insurance industry to descend on political conference season
Representatives from the insurance sector will be attending the political conference season to discuss the issues facing the industry, such as the upcoming increase in Insurance Premium Tax and trying to ensure that compensation payouts are not swallowed...
Health Shield will absorb cost of IPT increase
Health Shield has announced that it will absorb the impact of the increase in the insurance premium tax (IPT) for members until the end of 2016.
Call for £9bn NHS transformation fund to make savings
Two think tanks have called for the NHS to have a transformation fund, at a cost of £9.4bn to help it improve efficiency and develop new models of care.
Govt delays care cap until 2020
The government's plans to cap care costs will be delayed until 2020, the government has revealed.
Social care funding warning from white paper
Social care budget reductions could lead to rising levels of unmet need a white paper from the International Longevity Centre-UK's Centre for Later Life funding has warned.
DWP must learn 'hard lessons' on welfare reform - NAO
The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) must use lessons from its recent welfare reforms to improve how it handles change, the National Audit Office (NAO) has said in a report.
Pensions minister Steve Webb loses seat to Conservatives
Liberal Democrat MP Steve Webb, who has served as pensions minister for the last five years, has lost his parliamentary seat.
Scrapping of APR under consideration
The scrapping of the approved persons regime, (APR), will be considered by the government's Fair and Effective Markets Review, it has been announced
UK needs 'minister for financial health' - FIC
The Financial Inclusion Commission (FIC) has called for a minister for financial health to lead on financial inclusion and capability.
Fit for Work service has three month cap
Employees have three months to return to work under the new Fit for Work (FfW) service or they will be discharged from the programme, the government has announced.
Bereavement support payment will be tax-free
The new bereavement support payment (BSP) will be be tax-free with a higher immediate payment, the draft Finance Bill clauses released by parliament have revealed.
Govt to pilot additional schemes for ESA claimants
The government has announced pilot schemes to get more disabled people and people with long term medical conditions into employment.