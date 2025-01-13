Government invests £36.5m in mental health support for families

Plan for Change initiative

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The UK Government has announced a £36.5 million investment in mental health support for families across England.

Forming part of Labour's 'Plan for Change' initiative, which aims to provide children with the "best start in life", the government has announced a total funding boost of £126m for families. According to the UK Government, the funding will be used to provide thousands of families and children across England with a range of support, including access to pregnancy support, infant feeding advice, parenting classes and mental health support. Specifically, around £57m will be made available to 75 local authorities with high levels of deprivation in 2025 to 2026. This supports services to fa...

