Emma Reynolds appointed economic secretary to the Treasury

Emma Reynolds has replaced Tulip Siddiq as economic secretary to the Treasury, following Siddiq's resignation over allegations about properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina.
Reynolds is the Labour MP for Wycombe and served as parliamentary secretary in Treasury and parliamentary under-secretary to the Department for Work and Pensions from July, following Labour's general election victory. Siddiq resigned on Tuesday (14 January) following repeated questions over properties linked to Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, Siddiq's aunt, was ousted as Bangladesh's prime minister last August. In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Siddiq noted that ethics adviser Laurie Magnus had found "no evidence to suggest I have acted improperly in relation to the property I have o...
