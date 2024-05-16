Quarter of adults want businesses to protect employees

The research, which surveyed 2,081 UK adults, found that three quarters (76%) supported the Better Business Act — a proposed change to Section 172 of the Companies Act that would give businesses a legal responsibility to prioritise people and the planet alongside making a profit. Protecting employees was the biggest factor for backing the change, followed by the need for support with the cost-of-living crisis (26%) and the desire for businesses to have a legal responsibility to protect the environment (25%). Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they will only work for companies that ...