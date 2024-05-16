Quarter of adults want businesses to protect employees

Need for cost of living support

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Over one quarter of UK adults (28%) have said they want businesses to protect employees, according to research by not-for-profit network, B Lab.

The research, which surveyed 2,081 UK adults, found that three quarters (76%) supported the Better Business Act — a proposed change to Section 172 of the Companies Act that would give businesses a legal responsibility to prioritise people and the planet alongside making a profit. Protecting employees was the biggest factor for backing the change, followed by the need for support with the cost-of-living crisis (26%) and the desire for businesses to have a legal responsibility to protect the environment (25%). Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they will only work for companies that ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Hybrid workers most likely to engage with employee benefits

The Right Mortgage names head of customer service

More on Group Protection

Third of adults continue to work through pain and injury
Group Protection

Third of adults continue to work through pain and injury

28% work from home as a substitute for sick days

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Growing number of businesses switch to low-cost healthcare
Group Protection

Growing number of businesses switch to low-cost healthcare

Benenden Health research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Working towards wellbeing
Group Protection

Working towards wellbeing

Female wellbeing in the workplace

Paula Allen
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read