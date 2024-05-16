Quarter of adults want businesses to protect employees

Over one quarter of UK adults (28%) have said they want businesses to protect employees, according to research by not-for-profit network, B Lab.
The research, which surveyed 2,081 UK adults, found that three quarters (76%) supported the Better Business Act — a proposed change to Section 172 of the Companies Act that would give businesses a legal responsibility to prioritise people and the planet alongside making a profit. Protecting employees was the biggest factor for backing the change, followed by the need for support with the cost-of-living crisis (26%) and the desire for businesses to have a legal responsibility to protect the environment (25%). Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they will only work for companies that ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.