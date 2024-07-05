Rachel Reeves appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer

Rachel Reeves has been sworn in as Chancellor of the Exchequer, following Labour’s sweeping victory in the general election.
Reeves joins the cabinet as the first ever woman to lead the Treasury in the UK, following 14 years as an opposition member of parliament representing Leeds West. The new Chancellor formerly served as shadow minister for the Treasury for the past three years. Reeves will step foot into 11 Downing Street following Labour's landslide victory of 412 seats in the House of Commons, holding parliamentary majority of around 170 seats. As a member of the Labour Party since the age of 16, Reeves gained her undergraduate degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford before c...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.