Gen Re
Gen Re partners with PAI Health
Exclusivity agreement
Protection business increases 5.6% year on year
Gen Re UK Protection Pulse
Gen Re partners with insurtech start-up TrackActive
Set to raise £300k funding
Protection business up almost 6% on last year - Gen Re
Half year report findings released
Protection Pulse: Have sales increased during 2015?
Gen Re shares the results of its Protection Pulse for the half year 2015, revealing a freefall in restricted advice sales but a pick-up in income protection (IP.)
Protection Pulse: How 2014 ended without a bang
Gen Re shares the results of its Protection Pulse, which identified key market trends to Q4 2014.
Thyroid cancer - critical threat?
Ross Campbell writes about the challenges posed by increased diagnosis of Thyroid Cancer and the potential implications for critical illness (CI) policies.
Blog: Protection sales bounce back
Protection sales have bounced back during 2014 with income protection and independent advice leading the way. Gen Re's Jules Constantinou explains.
Cancer: what could our industry do? - Gen Re
It is World Cancer Day, so it's a good time to reflect on how the insurance industry can better serve those who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.
Increased cancer screening to impact on CI - Gen Re
Do cancer screening advances save lives or diagnose more sickness and what would this mean for the Critical Illness (CI) market, Gen Re has asked.
British IP must learn from Australian mistakes - Gen Re
The British income protection (IP) market should learn from some of the mistakes made by the Australian market in recent years, Gen Re has said.
Protection needs auto enrolment - Gen Re conference
The protection industry should be engaging consumers by implementing an initiative like auto-enrolment, delegates at the annual Gen Re conference heard yesterday.
Sewing up the definitive heart attack
Critical illness heart attack definitions are under scrutiny as medical advances redefine the condition, as Joan Coverson explains the main conditions covered under CI policies in the UK have been subject to standardised definitions, determined by the...
The Euro vision: How did the neighbours cope with G-Day?
The Gender Directive has been implemented Europe wide. So how did the neighbours cope? Alastair Gerrard explores.