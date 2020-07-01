death in service
Swiss Re: Group risk grows 3.3%
Almost 12.9 million members covered in 2018
Employers 'do not accurately' understand group life policies - GRiD
Less than half of employers realise that GLA policies pay out regardless of whether death is work related
Premier launches life master trust
Intermediary firm Premier has launched Premier Life Trust, a master trust for group life customers which will be compatible with all insurers.
Registered deaths down 13% in 30 years
The number of registered deaths in the UK in 2013 was 576,458, down 13% from the number in 1983, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for 2013 have revealed.
Lawyers 'shaken' by death in service benefit ruling
A ruling which forced British Airways to pay death in service benefits to a representative of an employee it had earlier dismissed has "shaken" employment lawyers.
Employers still facing unlimited employee benefits liability over earnings cap removal
Over a third (36%) of employers are still to take action after the removal of the Earnings Cap along with other pre A-Day rules in April 2011, with a further 30% still undecided on what course of action to take.
Ellipse ties-up bereavement charity deal
Ellipse has agreed a deal with a children's bereavement charity to provide counselling services for all group life claimants.
Britons neglect death preparations as costs continue to rise
The cost of dying rose again last year, according to a new report which suggests loved ones left responsible for making funeral arrangements are unprepared for the burden.
Aviva targets three day claims payment
Aviva is aiming to settle death claims from group risk customers within three days.
Employers fail to recognise importance of group risk benefits to staff
Employers underestimate the importance of the benefits they offer staff after new research revealed half of employees would move jobs for better benefits.
For life's ups and downs
As they evolve for today's markets, group products are set to sell well, but should group risk advisers focus on income protection or critical illness? Paul Avis makes the case for a balance of both
Risk Clinic: Implementing group IP
My client Alan owns a building company that employs 47 people. He already has death in service insurance for his employees, and I'm trying to convince him of the need for an employee income protection (IP) policy. What are the arguments to extend this...
A relevant life?
Death in service benefits can pose tax and pension problems for high earners, while smaller firms have trouble getting underwriting. Jerry Bayman suggests looking at single life Relevant Life policies
Risk Clinic Case Study
Hugo, a teacher, has a mortgage and three separate loans. All have payment protection insurance(PPI) associated on an individual basis. He has recently started a family and is looking at a broader policy. He is healthy but has a BMI of 34. What would...
It pays to care
Life cover for high earners. David Pugh asks: Are senior employees and their beneficiaries at risk?