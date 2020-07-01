death in service

For life's ups and downs
As they evolve for today's markets, group products are set to sell well, but should group risk advisers focus on income protection or critical illness? Paul Avis makes the case for a balance of both

Risk Clinic: Implementing group IP
My client Alan owns a building company that employs 47 people. He already has death in service insurance for his employees, and I'm trying to convince him of the need for an employee income protection (IP) policy. What are the arguments to extend this...

A relevant life?

Death in service benefits can pose tax and pension problems for high earners, while smaller firms have trouble getting underwriting. Jerry Bayman suggests looking at single life Relevant Life policies

Risk Clinic Case Study

Hugo, a teacher, has a mortgage and three separate loans. All have payment protection insurance(PPI) associated on an individual basis. He has recently started a family and is looking at a broader policy. He is healthy but has a BMI of 34. What would...

It pays to care

Life cover for high earners. David Pugh asks: Are senior employees and their beneficiaries at risk?