Group protection growth a positive but further evolution required

Following Swiss Re’s Group Watch Report 2021, COVER talks to the reinsurer's technical manager and report co-author, Ron Wheatcroft, about the decision to include gender splits for the first time and where group protection products fit in with the wider industry.
The Group Risk 2021 report, published last week, revealed three main things: The continuous upwards trend in terms of the amount of people being covered which rose by 5.9% to a total 14,106,854; concerns over the decreased use for dependants death-in-service pensions, which has been gradually falling; and the need to evolve the processes around schemes and new deals, which is viewed as somewhat outdated. In this year's report, Swiss Re chose to include gender split demographics for each group...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.