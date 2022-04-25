Group protection growth a positive but further evolution required

The Group Risk 2021 report, published last week, revealed three main things: The continuous upwards trend in terms of the amount of people being covered which rose by 5.9% to a total 14,106,854; concerns over the decreased use for dependants death-in-service pensions, which has been gradually falling; and the need to evolve the processes around schemes and new deals, which is viewed as somewhat outdated. In this year's report, Swiss Re chose to include gender split demographics for each group...