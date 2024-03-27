Two in five workers would take a pay cut for better benefits

MetLife research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Two in five (40%) UK workers would choose a job that pays a lower salary if generous employee benefits were offered, including income protection, death in service or hybrid working, MetLife UK has found.

According to a survey of 2,009 employees, the protection and employee benefits provider found that financial bonuses (37%) were the top priority when looking at the financial benefits of a potential new job. This was followed by generous pension contributions (35%), income protection (33%) and private healthcare and dental care (26%). In terms of other employee benefits, nearly half (47%) ranked hybrid and flexible working as important, while 42% would look at annual leave allowances and 34% wished for mental health support and wellness packages. Adrian Matthews, head of employee b...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

LV= pays out £135m individual claims in 2023

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

More on Employee Benefits

PIB Employee Benefits acquires YouatWork
Employee Benefits

PIB Employee Benefits acquires YouatWork

Expands product portfolio

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 April 2024 • 1 min read
91% of employers have hybrid workers
Employee Benefits

91% of employers have hybrid workers

EAPs critical for employee health

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 April 2024 • 1 min read
Spectrum.Life partners with Duality Healthcare
Employee Benefits

Spectrum.Life partners with Duality Healthcare

Advancing mental healthcare accessibility

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 March 2024 • 1 min read