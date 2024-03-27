Two in five workers would take a pay cut for better benefits

Two in five (40%) UK workers would choose a job that pays a lower salary if generous employee benefits were offered, including income protection, death in service or hybrid working, MetLife UK has found.
According to a survey of 2,009 employees, the protection and employee benefits provider found that financial bonuses (37%) were the top priority when looking at the financial benefits of a potential new job. This was followed by generous pension contributions (35%), income protection (33%) and private healthcare and dental care (26%). In terms of other employee benefits, nearly half (47%) ranked hybrid and flexible working as important, while 42% would look at annual leave allowances and 34% wished for mental health support and wellness packages. Adrian Matthews, head of employee b...
