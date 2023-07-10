One in 10 adults take out life cover due to social media influencers

A survey of 2,000 adults found that 16% of 18-24 year-olds that currently hold a policy came to hear about their cover from an influencer on a social media channel, while 17% of 25-34 year-olds chose their policy the same way.

However, the most common way customers heard about life insurance was through a finance professional (36%), such as an insurance broker, followed by a recommendation from friends or family (28%) and comparison sites (25%).

When asked why they took out cover, one third (38%) of respondents did so to be cautious, despite not expecting anything specific to happen to them.

Meanwhile, 30% took out life over after becoming parents, and 21% had life insurance as a requirement for their mortgage.

The research also found that most adults accessed life insurance outside of work (84%), and only 27% accessed a policy through their workplace.

Kevin Pratt, life insurance expert at Forbes Advisor, commented: "Contemplating the aftermath of your death on those you leave behind is hardly a cheery subject to consider. This makes it all the more interesting that some insurers are able to leverage social media to reach a younger audience, even if those numbers are relatively low at the moment."

Although reaching new audiences and customers is "important", Pratt said insurance providers should ensure they are presenting customers with all the necessary information up front.

"Social media is fast-moving and can be superficial in its treatment of complex topics, so it is beholden on insurers not to gloss over the intricacies and implications of their products when they expose them to the market, whatever the channel."