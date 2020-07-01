COVER editor
Adam Saville: Agile working and surrendering to grief
Flexible hours and the allowance of headspace
COVER Roundtable: Data is king
In association with Simplyhealth
Women In Protection announces inaugural conference
Guest speakers, panel debates and personal stories exploring industry diversity and access to insurance for women in society
World Mental Health Day is today, but the journey we face is long
COVER editor calls on the industry to put its money where its mouth is
COVER editor to run Great South Run 2018 for Mind
The 10-mile run will be Adam Saville's first ever long-distance race
COVER webinar: Value-added services
Christine Husbands, Melissa Collett and Johnny Timpson discuss meeting the care needs of vulnerable customers on Thursday 18 October
Adam Saville: A 'stiff upper lip' is not the answer
COVER editor explores mental health 'resilience' and the importance of an open conversation in the workplace
Adam Saville: Acceptance is key
COVER editor gets philosophical about life, death and protection advice
Ex-COVER editor takes Headline Money Award
Fiona Murphy wins Financial Health and Life Insurance Journalist of the Year (B2B) for 2018