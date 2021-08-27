John Brazier: In other news…

Welcome to a new monthly column wherein I take a look at things that have piqued my interest recently and those that have been bugging me. The idea of these articles is to give me a space to pick over industry developments and trends over the past month that don't fit in anywhere else amongst COVER's regular editorial program. It's also an opportunity to preview some of the projects that COVER are either working on or have planned for the future, both on the editorial front and on our events...