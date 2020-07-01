consumer
ABI publishes data guide for consumers
The ABI has produced a consumer guide to inform and reassure consumers about how insurers use data.
A quarter of consumers 'would prefer' all in one insurance policies
Over a quarter of consumers say they are open to the idea of having a single insurance policy to cover all their requirements, a report from Majesco has found.
FCA calls for changes to consumer communications
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called on firms, consumer groups and stakeholders to give consumers information in smarter and more effective ways.
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
Beagle Street ad complaints dismissed
The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has dismissed complaints made about online life insurer Beagle Street's monster advert that was broadcast last year.
Aviva scraps direct advice arm as part of restructure
Aviva is to stop offering direct investment and protection advice for its customers from 31 May.
Brokers urged to be mindful of new legal act
Insurers need to keep clearer records to aid in potential claims disputes following the introduction of the Consumer Insurance Act, according to industry observers.
Product news: Exeter Family Friendly tweaks PMI
Exeter Family Friendly has tweaked its PMI products in light of adviser demand.
APPG backs consumer insurance contract law changes
The All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services (APPG) has given strong backing to the proposals to reform consumer insurance contract law.
RDR protection paper: FSA open to disclosure for all
The FSA is open to the possibility of spreading adviser remuneration transparency across the board but doesn't believe it would be a popular move.
Third of consumers say worse still to come - ABI
Nearly a third of consumers believe the economy will worsen in 2010, research by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) suggests.
CPIEC halts in its tracks
The Consumer Protection Insurance Engagement Campaign CPIEC will not be developed further.